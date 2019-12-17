|
|
Matthew M. Moucheron, 54, of Breinigsville, passed away early Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Gloria "Glo" (Dexter) Moucheron, with whom he celebrated 22 years of marriage on November 1. Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Albert, Sr. and Louise (Witchey) Moucheron. Matt had a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Cedar Crest College, which he earned with a 4.0 average. He was employed with AT&T and Lucent Technologies for 25 years, and for the last decade enjoyed working for Mentor Graphics as an IC Design Manager and led the technical support teams in the North Americas. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Allentown and a guitar player for the Praise Band at the Asbury Church in Allentown. Matt was a talented guitarist and vocalist who picked up his first guitar at age 11. Since that time, he had played for many musical groups such as Sapphire, Fallacy, Psycho Bette, and Right Hand Red (starting with a Polka band in the earliest days). His favorite genre of music was Classic Rock, an avid 80s music fan, and loved bands like Van Halen, Queen, Rush, and Night Ranger. He was also an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
Surviving with Glo are their children Madeleine Louise Moucheron, Skylar Catherine Moucheron and Zachary Albert Moucheron; and beloved rescue dogs: Ollie (Matt's companion Chihuahua), Thea, Harley and Tito. His proudest and happiest moments in life were the times he spent with his family and friends. Finding the fun in life, passion for travel, love of family and relentless fight were key themes Matt lived by. The love for his three children carried him through some of the toughest times of his life. Matt was the best father, husband, employee, friend and greatest of men. His family's love for him is endless and sorrow immense.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, December 19 in Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, December 18 and 3:00-4:00 PM Thursday. www.stephensfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation towards the educational benefit of his children's to "Gloria Moucheron", Education Donation Account, C/O First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union PO Box 20450 Lehigh Valley PA 18002-0450.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019