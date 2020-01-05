|
Maureen Brennan of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill early in the morning Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill on September 13, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Kish) Brennan. Maureen was a graduate of Freedom High School, class of 1969, Lehigh County Community College and Cedar Crest College. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, doing crafts and had an extensive love for animals. Maureen touched many lives in various ways.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Patricia Salabsky, Carol Mulzet and Brenda Martin all of Bethlehem. Her nephews Michael Mulzet of Williams Township, David Martin of Stewartville, Minnesota, her nieces Brenda Mulzet and Leann Marakovits both of Bethlehem, great nieces and nephews: Caitlin, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Jon, Allen and Cooper. She was preceded in death by a sister Catherine S. Brennan.
SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Maureen's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Donations in her memory may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020