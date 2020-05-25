Maureen H. Rausher
1948 - 2020
Maureen H. Rausher, 71 of Allentown, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born August 20, 1948 in Coplay, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Toth Jr. and Helen (Frisch) Toth. She was the wife of the late Gordon Rausher who passed away in 1981.

Maureen was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Lehigh County Community College where she earned an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts. Maureen was a self-employed Beautician in Allentown, serving her clientele for over 40 years. She volunteered her time at the polling station in Centronia, for many years. She enjoyed her weekly ladies club, socializing, eating, and playing Skip-Bo. Maureen was well known for her cooking and baking skills, as well as enjoying a day out at the casinos and always doing quite well.

Surviving are sons, Michael G. Rausher and companion Michelle Streeter of Allentown, PA and Adam J. Rausher and wife Jaime of Royersford, PA, brother, Mark Toth and wife Gail of Walnutport, PA; 2 grandsons; Ethan & James, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by sister, Sylvia Betz.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA. has been entrusted with her care and services.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at ww.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
