Maureen Pratka
1955 - 2020
Pratka, Maureen "Renie", 64, Johnstown, formerly of Bethlehem PA, passed away September 5, 2020 at Laurelwood Care Center. Born December 31, 1955 to the late Paul and Delores (McHose) Pratka. Preceded in death by half-brother, Larry Abreu. Survived by siblings, Paul, Patrice, and Michael Pratka; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Maureen was a free spirit who loved to travel. There will be viewing. Patrice may be contacted at patricepratka@gmail.com for memorial celebration details. Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 19, 2020.
September 15, 2020
We sure had some fun times back in the day. Rest easy my old friend. Luv ya!
Aly Brown
Friend
September 12, 2020
RIP my dear, fun loving friend.
September 12, 2020
My heart is saddened to hear of your passing you will truly be missed I will remember all the good times we had together love you my friend
Shirley
Friend
