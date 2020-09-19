Pratka, Maureen "Renie", 64, Johnstown, formerly of Bethlehem PA, passed away September 5, 2020 at Laurelwood Care Center. Born December 31, 1955 to the late Paul and Delores (McHose) Pratka. Preceded in death by half-brother, Larry Abreu. Survived by siblings, Paul, Patrice, and Michael Pratka; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Maureen was a free spirit who loved to travel. There will be viewing. Patrice may be contacted at patricepratka@gmail.com for memorial celebration details. Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com
