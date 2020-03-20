|
Maurice D. Solari, 80, of Macungie, PA formerly of Bethlehem, peacefully passed on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus.
Born August 12, 1939 He was the son of the late Maurice and Adeline (Bruschi) Solari.
Devoted husband of Marianne (Vitale) Solari, they were married 57 years on November 18. Loving father of Richard P Solari and his wife Kimberlee, of Fort Mill, SC and Lorianne Taylor and her husband, Lincoln, of Coopersburg, PA; and the proud grandfather of Alison, Douglas and Paul Solari, Michael and Andrew Smith, and Ethan, Teagan and Elliott Taylor.
Maurice worked for Western Electric from 1967-1973, Irving Trust Bank in New York City, J.O.F. Mechanical in Allentown and later worked for Wegman's in Allentown. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961. Maurice was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.
Due to the current National Health Crisis, the services will be private; however a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Maurice's name to COPD Foundation
Copdfoundatio.org/take-action/donate/donate-now.aspx
3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, L. 33134
866-731-2673 ext. 387
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020