Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Grob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Grob

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Grob Obituary
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Grob. Beloved father of Darryl L. Grob of Pittsburgh, Heather J. (Burton) Cieply of Southbury, CT and Dr. Robert B. (Tracy) Grob of Orefield, PA. Brother of the late Fred Grob, Pauline Singer and Frances Winland. Loving grandpa of Alexandra Nicole, Jonah Davd, Gabrielle Noa and Megan Emily Grob, Shayna Faye (Jared) Goldberg, Eric Andrew (Shannon) Cieply and Alexander Benjamin Cieply. Great-grandpa of Emma Cieply and Max Goldberg. Uncle of Jeffrey Singer. Services at Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday at 11 AM. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 AM). Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite #100, Allentown, PA 18103 or Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. www.schugar.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now