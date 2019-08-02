|
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Grob. Beloved father of Darryl L. Grob of Pittsburgh, Heather J. (Burton) Cieply of Southbury, CT and Dr. Robert B. (Tracy) Grob of Orefield, PA. Brother of the late Fred Grob, Pauline Singer and Frances Winland. Loving grandpa of Alexandra Nicole, Jonah Davd, Gabrielle Noa and Megan Emily Grob, Shayna Faye (Jared) Goldberg, Eric Andrew (Shannon) Cieply and Alexander Benjamin Cieply. Great-grandpa of Emma Cieply and Max Goldberg. Uncle of Jeffrey Singer. Services at Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday at 11 AM. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 AM). Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite #100, Allentown, PA 18103 or Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. www.schugar.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019