Maurice S. Dimmick, 86, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Services: A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3900 Mechanicsville Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103, in loving memory of Maurice.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020