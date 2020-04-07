Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Dimmick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice S. Dimmick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice S. Dimmick Obituary
Maurice S. Dimmick, 86, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Services: A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3900 Mechanicsville Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103, in loving memory of Maurice.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -