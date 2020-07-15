1/1
Maurice S. Dimmick
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice S. Dimmick, 86, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Maurice and his wife, Darlene M. (Ritter), would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 22nd. Born July 15, 1933, he was a son of the late Harley W. and Irene (Dietz) Dimmick. Maurice was employed at the Northampton County Government Center for 34 years as archivist and Director of Court Services. Maurice was a graduate of the Navy School of Music. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and sailed on the Intrepid and Midway. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whitehall and was their church organist since 1964. Maurice played in various bands over the years, including the former Matt Gillespie Orchestra. He loved to take bike rides and spend time in the garden. In addition to his wife, Maurice is survived by his children, Mark M., Anita L. Hozza and husband, Martin, and Matthew H. and wife, Shelly; 6 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Maurice was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and Quentin. Services: A prayer service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10 – 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church 3900 Mechanicsville Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103, in loving memory of Maurice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved