Maurice S. Dimmick, 86, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Maurice and his wife, Darlene M. (Ritter), would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 22nd. Born July 15, 1933, he was a son of the late Harley W. and Irene (Dietz) Dimmick. Maurice was employed at the Northampton County Government Center for 34 years as archivist and Director of Court Services. Maurice was a graduate of the Navy School of Music. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and sailed on the Intrepid and Midway. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whitehall and was their church organist since 1964. Maurice played in various bands over the years, including the former Matt Gillespie Orchestra. He loved to take bike rides and spend time in the garden. In addition to his wife, Maurice is survived by his children, Mark M., Anita L. Hozza and husband, Martin, and Matthew H. and wife, Shelly; 6 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Maurice was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and Quentin. Services: A prayer service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10 – 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church 3900 Mechanicsville Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103, in loving memory of Maurice.