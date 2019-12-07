Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Maxine L. Herbein Obituary
Maxine L. Herbein, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Daniel H. Herbein. They celebrated 56 years of marriage in November. Born in Tempe, AZ, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Balliet) Nase. She was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School and held an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked in the daycare for Liberty High School in Bethlehem and then for the former Childcare Information Services.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her two daughters: Deborah Sullivan of Bethlehem, partnered with Michael VanWhy, and Laura Herbein of North Wales; her grandchildren, Delaney and Joshua Sullivan; and her sister, Barbara, wife of Tony Parestis of Pennsburg.

All are invited to gather from 10:30 am – 12 pm on Tuesday at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown. A Celebration of her life will be held at 12 PM. She will be laid to rest in Pennsburg UCC Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue at dvgrr.com where she had volunteered her time. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2019
