1/1
May E. Stocker
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May E Stocker, 97, passed away Saturday morning, Sept 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Stocker, Jr in 2000. Born on May 24, 1923 to Nettie A (Mitman) and George H Fenstermacher in Hanover Township, Lehigh Valley she lived most of her life in Bethlehem until the last year when she moved to Stroudsburg with her son, Scott. She was especially joyous in being one of Jehovah's Witnesses after symbolizing her dedication to Jehovah through water baptism in 1958 then centering her life around teaching others the Bible and worshipping her God Jehovah as the oldest member of the West Bethlehem and Albrightsville Congregations.

She is survived by two sons: Harold D. Stocker and his wife, Sandy of Roseto and Scott L. Stocker and his wife, Linda of Stroudsburg; three daughters: Carol J. Achey of Slatington, Linda K. Goldsworth of Bethlehem, and Donna M. West and her husband Wesley of Bethlehem; two sisters: Irene A, wife of Carl F. Dotterer of Kempton and Elaine L. Bogert of Kutztown. Also 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Gilbert Hess, George R. Fenstermacher and Glenn L. Fenstermacher as well as two sisters: Maguerite A. Dotterer and Alberta F. Haas and her step mother Marie M. (Hoch) Fenstermacher.

Services will be private. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements.

Contributions can be made to JW.ORG

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved