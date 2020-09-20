May E Stocker, 97, passed away Saturday morning, Sept 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Stocker, Jr in 2000. Born on May 24, 1923 to Nettie A (Mitman) and George H Fenstermacher in Hanover Township, Lehigh Valley she lived most of her life in Bethlehem until the last year when she moved to Stroudsburg with her son, Scott. She was especially joyous in being one of Jehovah's Witnesses after symbolizing her dedication to Jehovah through water baptism in 1958 then centering her life around teaching others the Bible and worshipping her God Jehovah as the oldest member of the West Bethlehem and Albrightsville Congregations.
She is survived by two sons: Harold D. Stocker and his wife, Sandy of Roseto and Scott L. Stocker and his wife, Linda of Stroudsburg; three daughters: Carol J. Achey of Slatington, Linda K. Goldsworth of Bethlehem, and Donna M. West and her husband Wesley of Bethlehem; two sisters: Irene A, wife of Carl F. Dotterer of Kempton and Elaine L. Bogert of Kutztown. Also 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Gilbert Hess, George R. Fenstermacher and Glenn L. Fenstermacher as well as two sisters: Maguerite A. Dotterer and Alberta F. Haas and her step mother Marie M. (Hoch) Fenstermacher.
Services will be private. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements.
Contributions can be made to JW.ORG