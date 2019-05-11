|
|
Mayme Vernell Maxwell, 82, formerly of Allentown, passed away at her home in Northampton, PA on May 9th, 2019. She was the widow of the late Rufus Maxwell. Born in Ridgeley, TN, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Willie Mae (Ford) Maxwell. She was employed at Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 28 years until retiring. Mayme was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church, in Allentown. Survivors: Daughters, Cassaundra Maxwell-Yarbough and husband Dirk, and Velvet Maxwell Hardcastle and husband Laine; Sisters, Ethelene Swift-Span and Mary Jenkins; Brothers, Robert Swift and Donald Purvine; Grandchildren, Jasmyne and Damon Yarbough. She was predeceased by 6 sisters and 4 brothers.Services: 12:00 noon on Friday, May 17th at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 11-12 Friday at the funeral home.Contributions: May be made the church, 221 North 12th Street, Allentown 18102.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019