My teenage years wouldnt have been the same had you not been a part of them. I will always remember your laugh and how much we laughed together. This is a terrible loss for all of us that knew you. You always brightened my day and had the best answers off the top of your head. I will also remember how important your girls are to you and how much you loved them. You would tell me about how proud of them you were. Our memories and our childhood will always be with me. I pray for your girls and your family that they will have strength to take care of each other in your absence. I will miss you my beautiful friend, great mother and now Angel xoxo

Charlotte

Friend