Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Megan Muth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan Muth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan Elizabeth Muth


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Megan Elizabeth Muth Obituary
Megan Elizabeth Muth, 27, of Topton, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Philadelphia. Born in Allentown, December 19, 1992, Megan was the daughter of Sherwood J. Muth of Orefield and Lori J. (Davis) Muth with whom she resided. She was employed as a cosmetologist in Philadelphia. Megan was a baptized member of the Lutheran congregation of Ziegels Union Church, Breinigsville.

Survivors: In addition to her parents; sister, Melanie B. Muth of Topton; paternal grandfather, Kenneth K. Muth and his wife, Linda of Orefield; paternal grandmother, Janet (Pratt) Funk and her husband, Robert of Breinigsville.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Santuary at Haafsville c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Megan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now