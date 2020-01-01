|
|
Megan Elizabeth Muth, 27, of Topton, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Philadelphia. Born in Allentown, December 19, 1992, Megan was the daughter of Sherwood J. Muth of Orefield and Lori J. (Davis) Muth with whom she resided. She was employed as a cosmetologist in Philadelphia. Megan was a baptized member of the Lutheran congregation of Ziegels Union Church, Breinigsville.
Survivors: In addition to her parents; sister, Melanie B. Muth of Topton; paternal grandfather, Kenneth K. Muth and his wife, Linda of Orefield; paternal grandmother, Janet (Pratt) Funk and her husband, Robert of Breinigsville.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Santuary at Haafsville c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020