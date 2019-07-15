Megan L. (Maletsky) LeVan, 35, of New Tripoli, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Daniel E. LeVan to whom she was married 7 years. Born in Bethlehem, June 14, 1984, Megan was the daughter of Mark R. and Sharon L. (Ross) Maletsky of Schnecksville. She was employed as a Physician Manager at KidsPeace, Schnecksville. Megan will forever be remembered as a strong-willed and dedicated wife and mother.



Survivors: In addition to her husband and parents; children Oliver J. Levan, Rowan L. LeVan, Amelia R. LeVan all at home; siblings, Mark R. Maletsky and his fiancé, Iris Isbansky of Lehighton, Amanda L. Moritz and her husband, Bruno of Allentown, Jillian L. Maletsky and her companion, Patrick Davidse of Kunketown; maternal grandfather, Donald E. Ross of Orefield.



Service: A celebration of Megan's life will be held 6:00 pm. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Ontelaunee Park Pavilion, 7344 Kings Highway, New Tripoli. Following the service, food and fellowship will continue to be shared. Please wear casual attire. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oliver J., Rowan L., and Amelia R. LeVan Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.