Megan Paugh (nee White), 49, of Coopersburg, passed away Thursday, March 14 of complications from pneumonia. Megan was born July 1, 1969 to Topsy and Jerry White of Center Valley and is survived by her loving children, Jacob, Michael, and Elyse Anne Paugh (Coopersburg); father, Gerald White (Marco Island, FL); siblings, Timothy White (Holmdel NJ), Patricia Vanin (Coopersburg, PA), and Kevin White (Clarksboro, NJ).Megan graduated from Southern Lehigh High School and Villanova University. She enjoyed her time as a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She was a supporter of animal welfare and educational opportunities for all children.Services: Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, March 20 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5050 St. Joseph's Road, Coopersburg. Calling hour will be held 9-10 AM Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to AutismSpeaks.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2019