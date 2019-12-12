|
Melissa Ann McCoy, 57 of Forks Twp., PA died Dec. 8, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Barbara Ann (Keeney) and Wayne Elmer McCoy and a graduate of Easton HS and Moravian College. She was employed by Carl Curcio Insurance and Meals on Wheels and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she helped in the nursery for 30 years.
She is survived by sisters: Michelle Featherman (husband Robin) of Forks Twp., Melanie McCoy of Port Austin, MI; and beloved nieces & nephews: Jason (Anna), Naomi, Zach (Rebecca), Kyree and great-nieces and nephews. Services are 11 AM Saturday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton with a calling period 5 to 6:30 PM Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or to the . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019