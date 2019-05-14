Morning Call Obituaries
Melissa J. Weber

Melissa J. Weber Obituary
Melissa J. Weber, 37, of Allentown passed away May 13th at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was born in Allentown, a daughter of Richard Weber and the late Jane (Follweiler) Weber.Melissa was a pure soul who loved animals, treasured her niece and nephews immensely and had an infectious laugh and smile. She worked as a Customer Service Supervisor at Airgas, an Air Liquide Company. Prior to joining Airgas, she worked for Fashion Bug for 16 years in various roles. She was a 2000 graduate of Salisbury High School, then received an Associate's degree from Penn State and a Bachelor's degree from Albright College graduating Alpha Sigma Lambda. She is survived by her father Richard; sister Katie Wells and husband Joshua Wells; a brother Andrew and fiancée Amy Rieger; her beloved niece and nephews Casey, Brayden and Annabelle, and Molly, the family Rottweiler.Services: memorial at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown with Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Visitation from 4-6 p.m.Directions at: www.allentownfunerals.com.Contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, www.lehighcountyhumanesociety.org/donate
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
