Melissa S. Schweitzer, 51, of Slatington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was the companion of Daniel Sell for 22 years. Born in Allentown on November 5, 1968, she was the daughter of Regina (Peters) Stepp and Donald Stepp both of Slatington. Most recently, Melissa worked in housekeeping for the Hampton Inn, Lehighton. Prior to that, she was a manager for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services and was also a CNA for Gracedale Nursing Home. Melissa was a volunteer and member of the American Legion Post 16, Ladies Axillary.



In addition to her mother and companion, she is survived by a son John Neff, Jr., and wife Tristyna; daughter: Dakota Schweitzer both of Slatington; grandchildren: Maddison & John III; brothers: Donald E. Stepp, II and wife Tara of Lehighton, Bradley Stepp, Brian Stepp both of Coplay; sister: Dawn Stepp of Slatington; maternal grandmother: Arvilla Peters of Lehighton; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store