Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Melisse O'Brian


1933 - 2019
Melisse (Phillips) O'Brian, age 86, died Tue., Nov. 5, 2019, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton. Born July 18, 1933, in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late David and Margaret (Davis) Phillips. Melisse worked for over 20 years at Quakertown High School, starting in the cafeteria, and ending as custodian. Melisse is survived by: son Scott O'Brian; granddaughter Bethany; great-grandchildren Julianna, Gwen, and Pond; brothers Milton and Maurice Phillips; and sister Mary Ellen Phillips. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sun., Nov. 10, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd, Quakertown. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, in Slatington. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019
