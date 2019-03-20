Morning Call Obituaries
Melitta Szekeres Obituary
Melitta Szekeres 88, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Kamering, Kärnten, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Lorenz and Johanna (Koffler) Lagger and wife of the late Sandor (Alex) Szekeres. She was a member of St. Stephens Hungarian Church and the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary, 3rd and 4th Degree. Melitta was a caring, generous and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a phenomenal cook and seamstress. She will be desperately missed, never forgotten and forever loved by all who knew her. Survivors: son, Peter Szekeres and wife, Sherry, Hartland MI; daughters, Aniko Ritchie, Marge Christman and husband, Terry, Allentown; grandchildren, Tracey Mathews and husband, Clay, Jennifer Hull and husband, Wade, Kristoffer Szekeres and wife, Kiran, Adrienne Volpetti and husband, Andrew; great grandchildren, Christian, Mason, Morgan, Kellan, Sawyer, Sloane; brother, Walter Lagger and wife, Maria; three nieces. Grandson, Matthew Christman, preceded her in death. Services: 10:30 AM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Call 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019
