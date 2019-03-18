Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Melodie L. Mease

Melodie L. Mease Obituary
Melodie L. Mease, 68, of Palm, passed away with her family at her side Thur., March 14, 2019 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. She was the loving widow of Ernest C. Mease, Jr. Born in Allentown on Sept. 15, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Warren and Lorraine (Nagle) Cutting. Melodie was a 1969 graduate of Quakertown High School. For over ten years each, she held various work positions at K-Mart, Macy's and Walmart. Melodie was both a survivor and big supporter of breast cancer awareness, and she had a special love for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pet cats. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, needle stitch, and finding and painting rocks. She was also a die hard Philadelphia Eagles Fan. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew. Surviving are her children: Jerry M. Mease of Hellertown; Tammy L. Brazuk of Pennsburg and Julie M. Strunk, husband James of Barto; grandchildren: Chucky, Cassie, Haley, Hannah, Justin, Vicky, Adria and Roger; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Merrie Luther, husband Steve of Center Valley. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM Fri., March 22 in Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, with a calling time from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Memorials in Melodie's name may be sent towards cancer research or to , https://www.lls.org/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2019
