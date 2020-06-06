Melody Lutz
Melody Lutz, 59, of Bethlehem Township passed away peacefully and surrounded by love at home with her family and nieces, nephews and her animals. She worked for Easton Hospital for 28 years.

She is survived by her mother Shirley Faulstick; sister Jamie and husband Erik with whom she resided; three brothers; two step sisters; 8 nieces and nephews; two great nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by a brother.

Graveside services to be privately held at a later date. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
