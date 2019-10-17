|
|
Melville M. DeLong, 82, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Pauline C. (Kase) DeLong, who died in 2001.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Melville M. and Verna I. (Searle) DeLong. Mel served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, just following the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years as a pipe fitter at Western Electric, later retiring from Lucent. Mel enjoyed racing cars at Dorney Park in his early years, was an avid bowler in various leagues in the Lehigh Valley and was always a hard worker.
Survivors: Son, Eugene J. Kase, Sr. and his wife Lisa of Emmaus; daughters, Wanda L. Fatzinger and her companion Lamont Hosfeld, Jr. of Emmaus and Juliann M. Bond and her husband Brett of Zionsville; brother Theodore J. DeLong and twin brother Malcolm M. DeLong; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; companion of 18 years, Marie Miller. Mel was preceded in death by a brother Kermit E. DeLong and sisters Edna M. Held and Joyce H. Kratzer.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Entombment with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to , 2132 S. 12th Street, Suite 101, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019