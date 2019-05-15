Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Melvin C. Holland

Melvin C. Holland Obituary
Melvin C. Holland,83, of Alburtis, passed away, Sunday May 12, 2019. He was the husband of Jennie I. (Wieser) Holland. They were married 59 years. Born in Kline's Corner, he was the son of the late George W. and Beulah (Hilbert) Holland. He served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Caloric for 25 years, most recently at Kulp Car Rental until retiring in 2018. He enjoyed yard sales and watching sports on tv. He is survived by wife, Jennie; children, Keith and wife Nancy, Wendy wife of David Gift; grandchildren, Lisa and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Kirsten, Madison, Abigail and Jonathan.Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Friday May 17, 2019 at the Schmoyer funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd. Breinigsville Pa 18031. Calling will begin at 9:30 am. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2019
