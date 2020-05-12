Melvin E. McLean, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, of East Ridge Street, Lansford, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Luke's - Lehighton at the age of 94 years.
Born Friday, April 9, 1926 in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Edwin McLean and the late Arline (Haldeman) McLean. Melvin was also predeceased by his Aunt Josephine Snyder and her late husbands, Harry Snyder and Earl Henry, who raised Melvin upon the untimely death of his parents at 7 years of age.
Surviving are his wife of seventy-three years, Fern Handwerk (Hill) McLean; daughters, Ginger Schroeder and her husband, Bill of Alpharetta, GA, Jodi R. Speshok and her husband, Robert of Northampton. PA; grandchildren, Kristen McGlaughlin and her husband Paul, Scott Steinhilber and his wife Jordan, Nikole McConnell and her husband Mark, Jana Bennett and her husband Chris, Jessica Binder and her husband Jerry; 7 great grandchildren.
A 1944 graduate of Lansford High School, Melvin served honorably in the United States Army Air Force on the B29. He retired from the former Carbon County Telephone Company, ie. AllTell of Lansford after 30 years of service having worked as a central office technician. A member of the former Emanuel U.C.C. of Lansford, he served on the Consistory for 60 years. He was a Past Master of Lansford Masonic Lodge 677, Lehigh Consistory, and belonged to the Rajah Temple of Reading. Melvin served on the Panther Valley Recreation Commission and was a member of the Tuscarora R.C. Flying Club.
Private Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street ,Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252.
Memorials in his name to:
Heidelberg Union Church
Memorial fund or Bell Choir
5187 Irvin Road
Slatington, Pennsylvania 18080
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call from May 12 to May 13, 2020.