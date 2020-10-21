Melvin R. Sauerwine, Jr., 67, of Cornell Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly Sunday evening, Oct. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton, after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Anna M. (Blose) Sauerwine since November 20, 2000. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Melvin R., Sr. and Dolores L. (Kuntz) Sauerwine.
Melvin was employed as a computer tech for PenTeleData, Palmerton, the last 22 years. Previously, he worked in the furnace department of the former NJ Zinc Co., Palmerton. He attended Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Slatington. A 1972 graduate of the Northern Lehigh High School, he later attended Lincoln Tech. Melvin enjoyed fishing, working on computers, his cats, and was a member of the Aquashicola Vol. Fire Co., and the Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club, New Tripoli.
Survivors: Wife. Son, Christopher P. Blose with whom he resided. Sister, Eileen Balliet of Walnutport. Brother, Glenn Sauerwine and wife Sharon Kintz of Walnutport. Nephew, Chad and wife Jill Hickman.
Services: Graveside Services, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Fairview Cemetery, Fairview and South Streets, Slatington. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.