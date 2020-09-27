1/1
Melvin Russell Guy Jr.
1934 - 2020
Suddenly on September 18, 2020, Melvin Russell Guy, Jr., 85, of Bethlehem, Pa. passed after a brief hospital stay. Russ was born on November 7, 1934 in Baltimore, Md. to Melvin Russell Guy, Sr. and Aloyse (Cetkovska) Guy. While attending the University of Baltimore on a Baseball scholarship, he married Patricia L. (Flanagan) Guy and began his 34-year career at Bethlehem Steel's Sparrows Point. Upon graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law, he was promoted and transferred to the Law Department at Martin Towers as a worker's compensation and liability Attorney.

Survivors: Russ is survived by his two sons, James W. Guy of Perry Hall, Md. and David R. Guy of Bethlehem; sister, Dolly Stahl and husband Robert of Baltimore, Md. He will also be missed by best friend and law partner, Rex Lenderman and wife Thelma of Baltimore, Md.; Jack and Eve Loux of Baltimore, Md.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by wife Patricia with whom he shared 46 years of marriage until her passing in 2002.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Russ's memory to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
