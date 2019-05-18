Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Melvina H. "Mellie" (Johnson) Lohmann

Melvina H. "Mellie" (Johnson) Lohmann Obituary
Melvina H. "Mellie" (Johnson) Lohmann, 77, of Bethlehem, previously of New York City, died on Friday, May 17 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, in Allentown. She was the wife of Edward R. Lohmann for 50 years. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence P. & Emmaline (Neil) Johnson. Mellie earned her masters degree and was a nurse practitioner who worked at various places including the VNA of Lehigh County and hospice services. She was a mentor to many nurses in the Lehigh Valley and was on the faculty at Cedar Crest College. She was an extremely talented, smart, and witty woman. Mellie loved people, "Jeopardy", traveling around the world, hanging with friends, hiking, walking and going to botanical gardens. She was a member of Longwood Gardens. Upon her retirement, she became a highly respected docent at the Allentown Museum, she loved reading to children, and taught ESL to adults. Surviving is her husband Edward R. Lohmann. Also her niece, Deborah Wilson, nephew Eric Johnson, and niece Rosalyn Johnson. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, May 20 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. Interment will be in Richland Friends Meeting Cemetery in Quakertown. Memorial contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 1627 W Chew St., Allentown, PA 18102.www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
