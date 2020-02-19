|
Mercedes R. (Gonzalez) Goosley, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Nicanor and Rebecca (Montemayor) Gonzalez. Mercedes was the wife of the late George Goosley with whom she shared over 65 years of marriage. Mercedes was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Mexican Society. Mercedes enjoyed cooking and sharing her food and love with all of her family and friends.
Survivors: Mercedes will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Ronald S. Goosley and his wife Michele, Stephen M. Goosley and his wife Naomi, Joseph Goosley and his wife Priscilla, William Goosley; daughters, Mercedes Mitzi Goosley and Kristin L. Goosley; brother, Ronald Gonzalez; grandchildren, Phillip, Michael, Brandon, Rebecca, George, Anthony, Nicholas, Ronald, Jennifer and Stephen and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband George, Mercedes is preceded in death by her infant son, George Goosley; brother, Nicanor Gonzalez and sister, Estella Myers.
Services: A memorial service will take place at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gracedale Nursing Home, 2 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth PA 18064.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020