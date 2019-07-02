Home

Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Huff's Union Church
540 Conrad Road
Alburtis, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Huff's Union Church
540 Conrad Road
Alburtis, PA
Meredith A. Einsele Jones


1934 - 2019
Meredith A. Einsele Jones Obituary
Meredith A. (Haines) Einsele Jones, formerly of Barto, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at home in Myakka City, FL at the age of 85. She was the widow of Philip G. Jones.

Born in Pennsburg, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth O. and Lillian (Fisher) Haines Broderick.

Surviving are her children, Kenneth K. Einsele and Sherry L. Bricker, wife of Douglas; three grandchildren, Corrine Carl, wife of Nicholas, Heather Thomas, wife of Nathan and John Einsele and wife, Elizabeth; six great-grandchildren; and a sister Lillian Claxton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son, John F. Einsele; a granddaughter, Jennifer Ursu; and her brother, Kenneth O. Haines.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on July 5, 2019 at Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, PA 18011. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the services.Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Huff's Union Church or your local animal shelter.
Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019
