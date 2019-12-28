|
|
Meredith B. Vaughn, 40, of Allentown, passed away December 21, 2019. Meredith graduated from William Allen High School and attended LCCC. She was lasted employed at Thermal Fisher Pharmaceuticals. Her enjoyment in life came from raising her beautiful daughter, Maleah and traveling. She was a member of Allentown Central Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.
Survivors: Parents, Samuel and Liane Vaughn; Daughter, Maleah; Sister, Amanda (Vaughn) Buie and her husband Greg.
Services. There will be a memorial service for Meredith on Sat. Jan. 18, 2020 at 4PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2050 Martin Luther King Dr., Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019