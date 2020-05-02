Merle J. Leh, 86, of South Whitehall Township, passed Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Robert E. Leh. They were married in Dubbs Memorial Church where Merle was a member. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in January. Merle was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Gustave P. and Dawn (Baker) Urban. She was a graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. Merle did private duty nursing as a registered nurse in the Allentown area and was a member of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Merle enjoyed sports. She and Bob were St. Louis Cardinal and Penn State fans. They made numerous trips to St. Louis, including on her 80th birthday where her name was displayed on the stadium scoreboard. For 30 years they had Penn State football season tickets and also attended many Penn State bowl games. Merle loved to fish. She liked taking the kids horseback riding when they were young. She played golf and had a hole in one on a course in Florida. She attended many professional golf tournaments and made a suggestion which was adopted to have caddies wear different color bibs so that spectators could identify the golfers. Merle and her husband were active with South Parkland youth programs. She kept score, transported players, and helped with fund raising. Merle loved her family and enjoyed traveling with them.
Survivors: Husband; son, Paul A. Leh and his wife Sandra of Costa Rica; daughter, Karen E. Leh of Sterling, VA; grandchildren, Hillary, Allyson and Jessyca and five great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Robert E. Leh, Jr. and her sister Charlyne Duddy.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Redeemer Lutheran Church 802 North 19th Street, Allentown 18104 or your favorite charity.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.