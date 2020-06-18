Merritt M. Heist, 91, of Red Hill, formerly of Bally, widower of Mary E. (Eddinger) Heist, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Quakertown.
Born in Zionsville, he was the son of the late Mary (Jones) Heist and Raymond Heist.
Merritt graduated from Coopersburg High School. He then served in the Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Bally Block as a supervisor for many years. Prior to that, he worked for Boyertown Casket Company where he was a supervisor in the wood department.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and also a member of the ski patrol at Doe Mountain for many years, and a member of Boyertown Lodge #741 F.&A.M.
Surviving are three daughters, Charmaine, wife of James Krauss, Susan K., wife of Barry Miller and Jacqueline L., wife of Larry Acker; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was predeceased by one brother, David; and one sister, Frances.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.