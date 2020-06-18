Merritt M. Heist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merritt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merritt M. Heist, 91, of Red Hill, formerly of Bally, widower of Mary E. (Eddinger) Heist, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Quakertown.

Born in Zionsville, he was the son of the late Mary (Jones) Heist and Raymond Heist.

Merritt graduated from Coopersburg High School. He then served in the Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Bally Block as a supervisor for many years. Prior to that, he worked for Boyertown Casket Company where he was a supervisor in the wood department.

He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and also a member of the ski patrol at Doe Mountain for many years, and a member of Boyertown Lodge #741 F.&A.M.

Surviving are three daughters, Charmaine, wife of James Krauss, Susan K., wife of Barry Miller and Jacqueline L., wife of Larry Acker; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was predeceased by one brother, David; and one sister, Frances.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved