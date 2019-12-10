|
|
Mervin W. Peters, Sr., 87, of Walnutport, formerly of Schnecksville, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Emilie R. (Schoener) Peters to whom he was married 62 years last April 6. Born in Egypt (Whitehall Township), December 17, 1931, Mervin was the son of the late William J.C. and Naomi I. (Oswald) Peters. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Korean War era. Mervin was a master carpenter for Union Local #167, Allentown for over 40 years before retiring. Active in his community, Mervin was a member of I.O.O.F. #192, Schnecksville, Slatington Lodge #440, F. & A.M., and Community Fire Company #1, Schnecksville. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, formerly serving on the consistory.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Emilie, daughters, Patricia A. Knopf (Ron) of Northampton, Michelle L. Sgrignoli (Bryan) of Enola, Renee D. James (Russell) of Northampton, Ellen J. Peters of Slatington; son, Mervin W. Peters, Jr. (Donna) of North Whitehall Twp.; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; predeceased by sisters Eleanor I. Piger, Lorraine N. Schneck, Dorothea D. Christman and grandson Joshua Whitehouse.
Service: A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Union U.C.C., 5550 Route 873, Neffs with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church narthex, with an Odd Fellow service at 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial fund c/o the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019