Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Metro Kutianski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Metro Kutianski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Metro Kutianski, 88, of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp, died peacefully Sunday morning, Jan 26, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Dolores M. (Moll) Kutianski since Apr 25, 1964. Born in Seemsville, E. Allen Twp, he was a son of the late Gregory and Carolina (Gregorchuk) Kutianski.

Metro was employed as a mechanic in the engineering lab of the Mack Trucks Corp., Allentown, for over 10 years until retirement. Previously, he was career military, serving 22 years, first in the Army Air Corps, Korea, achieving rank of S/Sgt and later in the Coast Guard, Vietnam Era, achieving rank of ENC E-7. An avid sportsman, Metro enjoyed fishing, hunting, and enjoying wildlife and being outdoors. He was a member of both American Legion, Oplinger-Hower Post, Lehigh Twp, and the VFW, Egypt Post. Metro was an active grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors: wife. daughter, Stephanie K. wife of David Muschlitz of Seemsville. 2 grandchildren, Haley, and Nicholas. special niece, Carol Suranofsky of Seemsville. numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Donna, infant son, Kevin, and his 8 siblings.

Services: 2:00PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 1- 2:00PM Wednesday in funeral home. Interment W/ Military Honors, Snyder's Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Metro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -