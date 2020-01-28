|
Metro Kutianski, 88, of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp, died peacefully Sunday morning, Jan 26, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Dolores M. (Moll) Kutianski since Apr 25, 1964. Born in Seemsville, E. Allen Twp, he was a son of the late Gregory and Carolina (Gregorchuk) Kutianski.
Metro was employed as a mechanic in the engineering lab of the Mack Trucks Corp., Allentown, for over 10 years until retirement. Previously, he was career military, serving 22 years, first in the Army Air Corps, Korea, achieving rank of S/Sgt and later in the Coast Guard, Vietnam Era, achieving rank of ENC E-7. An avid sportsman, Metro enjoyed fishing, hunting, and enjoying wildlife and being outdoors. He was a member of both American Legion, Oplinger-Hower Post, Lehigh Twp, and the VFW, Egypt Post. Metro was an active grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors: wife. daughter, Stephanie K. wife of David Muschlitz of Seemsville. 2 grandchildren, Haley, and Nicholas. special niece, Carol Suranofsky of Seemsville. numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Donna, infant son, Kevin, and his 8 siblings.
Services: 2:00PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 1- 2:00PM Wednesday in funeral home. Interment W/ Military Honors, Snyder's Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020