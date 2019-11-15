Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Michael A. Borgioni
Michael A. Borgioni, 25, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of Joseph, Sr. and Barbara A. (Stover) Borgioni. After graduating from St. Thomas More School in 2008 and Emmaus High School in 2012, Michael studied at West Chester University. He was currently enrolled as a nursing student at St. Luke's School of Nursing.

For several years he worked as a pharmacy technician at Giant Pharmacy before starting a job as a Patient Care Assistant at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem.

Michael was an excellent cook who enjoyed making Italian food. He had a special interest in cars and sports; and in his spare time he liked to play video games, watch movies and TV - especially Jeopardy!. Michael loved spending time with his cousins, whom he was very close to.

Surviving with his parents is a brother, Joseph Borgioni, Jr. (and Cori Klein) of Conshohocken; as well as many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Viewing times will be held at Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday and 9-9:45 AM Monday. www.stephensfuneral.com. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus, PA.

Memorials in Michael's name to help fund Cystic Fibrosis research may be sent to Emily's Entourage, PO Box 71, Merion Station, PA 19066.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019
