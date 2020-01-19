Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial Gathering
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Memorial service
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakeview Memorial Cemetery
Resources
Michael A. Cavanaugh Obituary
Michael A. Cavanaugh, Jr. died peacefully at his son's home on January 7, 2020 in Philadelphia PA at the age of 82.

Mike is survived by his wife Susan Kovacs of Bethlehem PA; his 3 children, Michael A. Cavanaugh (Tammie) of San Antonio TX; Marianna Bloom (Gary) of Bordentown NJ; Mark Cavanaugh (Jennifer) of Philadelphia PA; brother Ronald (Kathy) Cavanaugh of Sewell NJ; 3 grandchildren Mark, Shannon and Michael and 1 great grandchild Henry. He is preceded in death by wife Marianne Cavanaugh, sister Carolyn "Sue" Ehresmann and parents Michael and Lillian (Lindsey) Cavanaugh of Philadelphia.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 10:00am to 10:30am at Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, and a memorial service beginning at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. To share your favorite memories of Mike, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
