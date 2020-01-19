|
Michael A. Cavanaugh, Jr. died peacefully at his son's home on January 7, 2020 in Philadelphia PA at the age of 82.
Mike is survived by his wife Susan Kovacs of Bethlehem PA; his 3 children, Michael A. Cavanaugh (Tammie) of San Antonio TX; Marianna Bloom (Gary) of Bordentown NJ; Mark Cavanaugh (Jennifer) of Philadelphia PA; brother Ronald (Kathy) Cavanaugh of Sewell NJ; 3 grandchildren Mark, Shannon and Michael and 1 great grandchild Henry. He is preceded in death by wife Marianne Cavanaugh, sister Carolyn "Sue" Ehresmann and parents Michael and Lillian (Lindsey) Cavanaugh of Philadelphia.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 10:00am to 10:30am at Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, and a memorial service beginning at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. To share your favorite memories of Mike, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020