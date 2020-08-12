1/1
Michael A. Kern Jr.
Michael A. Kern Jr. 49 of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020. Born in Allentown, Michael was the son of Michael A. and Veronica (Steinhauer) Kern Sr. Michael proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a Supervisor for Zulily of Bethlehem and prior to that he was a partner with his father in Mike's Lawn Care and Landscaping Services. Mike was an avid reader, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penguins fan. Surviving with his parents Mike and Veronica is his daughter Makayla. His sister Kam Kern and her son Tyler. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday in the Highland Memorial Park in Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the American Diabetes Association c/o the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
