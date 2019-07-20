Michael A. Lobach, 48, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the son of Ronald and the late Judith (Quier) Lobach. He was the loving husband of Carrie M. (Shannon) Lobach



Michael was a letter carrier with the USPS. He enjoyed pop culture and was a "nerd" who loved Batman, Star Wars, comic books and Game of Thrones. He collected t-shirts and Pop figures. He loved listening to U2 and watching Indiana Jones. Michael's great sense of humor will be missed by all those who loved him dearly.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 19 years, Carrie M. Lobach; daughters, Ava and Mia; father, Ronald George Lobach; sister, Kimberly Ann Snyder and her husband Randy A; nephew, Devon and many friends. Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Lobach and mother in law, Patricia Shannon.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family for Ava and Mia's college funds.



