Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C.C.
4456 Main St
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C.C.
4456 Main St
Whitehall, PA
View Map

Michael A. McVeigh III

Michael A. McVeigh III Obituary
Michael A. McVeigh III, 65, of Slatington, passed away on March 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. Born on April 17, 1954, he was the son of the late Michael A., Jr. and Therese Joan (Lacey) McVeigh.

Michael spent his working years working at Ellis Coffee Company in Philadelphia as a service technician. Prior to that he worked for East Penn Manufacturing. He was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Egypt. Michael loved his dogs. He liked watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, college football, and horseracing. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his friends.

Michael is survived by, companion, Lugene DiaGiacomo; sister, Mary McVeigh; and niece, Katie. He was preceded by three siblings, Christopher, Kathleen, and Patricia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on March 9, 2020, at Holy Trinity R.C.C., 4456 Main St, Whitehall, PA 18052. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM in the church. Burial will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the church. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
