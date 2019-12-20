|
Michael A. Moreno 32, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019. Born in Allentown, Michael was a son of Santos B. and Lusan (Lim) Moreno. Michael was a 2005 graduate of Dieruff High School where he played football, and volleyball. He participated in all sporting programs for years at the East Side Youth Center. Surviving with his parents Santos and Lusan are his siblings; Christopher, Tatiana, and Paulina. Michael's niece is Angelina Vargas. Additionally he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and a Loving East Side family. A viewing will be on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the East Side Youth Center, 1040 E. Clair St. Allentown, Pa. 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019