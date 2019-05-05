Michael A. Payonk, Jr, 81, died April 1, 2019 at The Villages, Florida. Born in Whitehall PA, he was the son of the late Michael Payonk, Sr. and Anna (Zayatz) Payonk.He is predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Lorraine (Rome) Payonk of Dupont, PA.Michael was a graduate of Whitehall High School and Moravian College where he excelled at football. He enlisted as Seaman Recruit with the Navy Reserves in 1955.He went into Naval flight training in 1959 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1961. He retired in 1976 achieving the rank of Commander.Michael's continued love of aeronautics led him to a career in Aerospace, working for General Electric, Martin Marietta, and Lockheed Martin until retiring in 1998. He formerly resided in Wayne, Pa.Michael relocated to The Villages with his wife Lorraine in 2004. He is survived by daughters Rose Ann Payonk of Bellevue, WA, Karen Payonk and grandchildren Seraphina & Sebastien Payonk-Combs of Chesterbrook, Pa, sisters Veronica (Payonk) Wilder of Northampton, PA, Joanne (Ed) Payonk Letourneau of Oscoda, Michigan, and many cousins.Michael was a dedicated husband, father, brother and "Pop-Pop". He will be remembered for his love of family, golf, woodworking, and making and fixing things. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL, April 29, 2019, Interment followed at the National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USO www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor/ Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary