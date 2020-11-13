1/
Michael A. Racz
1957 - 2020
Michael Andrew Racz, 63, of Tatamy, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born on October 24, 1957, in Bethlehem, Mike was the son of the late Adolbert and Margaret (Bitz) Racz. Mike worked at Banko Beverage for 45 years. He was a council member for the borough of Tatamy for 16 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mike loved traveling and spent many vacations in Germany celebrating Oktoberfest. He was an animal lover and adored his pet potbelly pig, Peanut, who passed away earlier this year.

Survivors: Mike will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Cindi Reed of Bethlehem; niece, Alyssa Reed and her husband, Greg Spies of Whitehall; nephew, Patrick Reed of Bethlehem; Ex-wife, Mary Ellen Racz of Easton; Stepchildren, Anthony "Tony" Gallo and Megan Gallo; Step grandchildren, Mariah Gallo and Anthony V. Gallo.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday November 17, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 6:00 P.M. until the time of service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Hope Cemetery, 371 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to Ross Mill Farm - (Home of the Pet Pig), 2464 Walton Rd., Jamison PA 18929.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
