Michael A. Resetar, 55, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Andrew M. Resetar and Mary Ellen Resetar of Hellertown, PA. Michael worked as a diesel mechanic in the auto industry for many years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his, mother, Mary Ellen, daughter, Taylor Resetar, sister, Michelle Sayenga and husband Mattheu, nephew, Jonathan Phillips, and a niece, Paige Phillips.
A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a service at 8pm. Burial will be held at 11am Friday at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health &Welfare in Easton, PA.