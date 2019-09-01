Home

Shelly Funeral Home
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shelly Funeral Home,
Easton & Kellers Church Rds.
Plumsteadville, PA
Michael A. Shea Obituary
Michael A. Shea, of Bridgeton Twp., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence. He was 70.

Michael was the loving husband for 19 years of Linda Emerson.

Born in Brookville, PA, he was the son the late Martin P. and Muriel E Shea.

Michael graduated from Clarion University with his Bachelors degree. He continued his studies at DeSales University, attaining his Masters in Business Administration.

Michael was employed as the Executive Vice President of Semmel Excavating in Allentown, PA.

He was a member of the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, and a registered owner of multiple Thoroughbred horses in Pennsylvania.

In his free time, Michael enjoyed horse racing, photography, cooking and fine wines.

In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by two sons, Jason Shea (Kimberly), Marc Shea (Olivia) and 4 grandchildren, Eron, Iain, Jonah, and Arianna.

Michael's memorial services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Kellers Church Rds., Plumsteadville. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Turning for Home, Inc., P.O. Box 300, Bensalem, PA 19020, dedicated to Thoroughbred horses after their racing careers. https://patha.org/turning-for-home/

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.

Shelly Funeral Home, Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
