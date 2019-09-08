|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce that Michael Angelo Strella, 70, of Boca Raton, Fl. passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born January 17, 1949, in Northampton, Pa. but had many fond memories of growing up in Cementon/Whitehall, Pa. Michael was the son of the late Joseph R. Strella and Anna (Nestor) Strella. He was the loving husband of Susan (Stovroff) Strella who he met while living and working in N.C.
After graduation from CCHS, Michael studied at Penn State, in State College, Pa., graduating in 1970 with a B.S. in Accounting and Economics. He started his career at Arthur Andersen & Co., in New York City, N.Y. He became a CPA while working for Gulf & Western. While living in Florida, he worked at New York Life Insurance Co. In 2000, he became a owner at Mas Services LLP as a Registered Agent with many top insurance companies, He also registered Florida individuals and (SHOP) small business health plans. He maintained doing Tax Planning and Tax Returns as well as Strategic Financial Planning for the individual and small business.
Survivors: In addition to Michael's wife, Susan S. Strella, a brother Joseph W. Strella and wife Elena Alyanaya and their son, Timofei Aliyanoy, and daughters Elizabeth Aliyanaya, and Anastasia Aliyanaya; also a son, Joseph W. Strella, Jr. and wife, Katherine (McGee) Strella and their son, Charles and daughter, Nicole; and also a daughter, Karena (Strella) Johnson and husband Steven Johnson and step-daughter Hannah. Michael's twin sister, Martha M. Reagan and husband William J. Reagan, Jr.
Michael's smile and laugh will be so missed. Some of the happy times shared with his wife included: relaxing on the beaches of Florida enjoying the sunsets, and going to the movies and cheering on the Nittany Lions football team. Michael liked fishing for the fun of it all, enjoyed following the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team and Tampa Bay Bucs football team; and as a business man, always was happy getting new clients on board.
Michael faced more than a few struggles in his life but fought valiantly through it all. We should all have such strength of will. He was always so glad to communicate with family when he could and hear about friends from earlier years. A special Thank You to Lou Kropf and wife Teresa for their kindness to Michael and Suzy and our family; and, special mention of thoughtful, prayerful friends: Janie Spengler, Danny Uivary, Gretchen Ruprecht Hafner McKernan, Cousin Betty Wilson, Phyllis Reagan, Rose Beidelman, Michele Trumbauer, Jeffrey Mitchell, and Marty and Bill.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019