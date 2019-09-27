|
Michael A. Tocci, 67, of Northampton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday.
SURVIVORS: Wife Donna and Mother Marjorie; sons Joshua and Jonathan; daughter Jodi Weiss; 3 grandchildren; siblings Greg, Joe, Dave, Robert, and Susan; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Patrick, and brother Patrick.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A calling hour will be from 9:30-10:30 AM. For full obituary details, please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019