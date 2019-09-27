Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Michael A. Tocci

Michael A. Tocci Obituary
Michael A. Tocci, 67, of Northampton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

SURVIVORS: Wife Donna and Mother Marjorie; sons Joshua and Jonathan; daughter Jodi Weiss; 3 grandchildren; siblings Greg, Joe, Dave, Robert, and Susan; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Patrick, and brother Patrick.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A calling hour will be from 9:30-10:30 AM. For full obituary details, please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019
