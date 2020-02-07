Home

Michael Anthony Fix Obituary
Michael Anthony Fix, 31, of Northampton, died at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Glenn F. Fix and Colleen M. (Weber) MacLaughlin. Michael was a graduate of Whitehall High School and graduated top of his class from LCTI in Plumbing and Heating. He was a self-employed general contractor and had just received his pyrotechnics license to display fireworks. Michael had a love for his cars, motorcycle and jet ski, and enjoyed vacationing at OCMD and the lake.

Survivors: Father; Mother; Sister, Nicole Marie Fix; Paternal Grandmother, Joan Fix; Maternal Grandparents, Richard and Linda Weber; Uncles, Brian Fix and Richard Weber, Jr.; and Niece, Kylee Weber.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
