Michael Bear Wood, a son of the late Milton W. (Scotty) Wood and the late June Elizabeth (Betty) Bear Wood, died with his sister at his side in her home on Tuesday, May 19.
The first of five children, Michael was born April 1, 1943, when he suffered a brain injury resulting in a number of substantial handicaps. His mother, a former nurse and airline stewardess, researched and trained herself in the then limited methods and techniques to help him advance beyond the medical expectations of the time. With the help and interest of other parents in similar circumstances, she worked with the Allentown School District to create Allentown's first classroom for children with special needs. His father, a food service entrepreneur, became a local business legend in response to the need to provide a secure future for Michael.
From his teen years on, Michael developed personal skills and independence in a series of schools and institutions, while his family helped him maintain a strong and constant connection to his home and to their social and business circles. Summers at the shore, winter sojourns in Florida and cruises kept him connected, curious, amused and engaged with a world he greeted with a smile, an outstretched hand, and his introduction, "Mike Wood". He made others comfortable; he had many loyal friends, and he was the life of every party he attended.
Michael was an inspiration, model and leader. Each of his brothers and sisters learned and absorbed so much from him; he was a model of resolve, and each day with him wrought a small block of character in his siblings. He was a special guy who enjoyed as much as could be enjoyed and was so busy doing so, he wasn't bothered by the things that weren't so easy. Our pain in losing him is overwhelmed by our pride in having had him as a brother.
Michael is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Wood Beldon and her husband Sanford T. of Allentown; his brother Scott Lee Wood of Cape Town, South Africa; his sister Judith Ann Wood Sheftel and her husband Larrie of Allentown; his sister Maria A. Sole and her husband Juan Faura of Capellades, Spain; his sister-in-law Ilene Wood of Emmaus. And by his nephews Damian A. Wood and wife Laila of Orefield; Jonas M. Wood of Allentown; Andrew A. Sheftel, his wife Kacie, and son Logan of Allentown; Jordan S. Sheftel of Austin, Texas; Jonathan H. Sheftel of New York, New York; Francis X. Faura and his wife Melissa of Macungie; Juan Faura and his wife Anna Pujol of Barcelona, Spain, Marc Faura and his wife Sonia Lopez of Barcelona, Spain. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Robert Clark Wood, who, though younger, was Mike's guide and protector for all the years they shared on this earth.
The needs throughout our community are great, and especially so at this time; if you care to make any donation in honor or memory of Mike, please follow your heart. His family also recognizes that there are many in Mike's circumstances without his good fortune; a donation to the Raker Center at Good Shepherd, 601 St. John Street, Allentown, PA 18103 would help some of them.
His family will bid him farewell in a private service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call from May 23 to May 24, 2020.