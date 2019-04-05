Michael P. Cohan, 46, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown. Michael and his wife, Elissa (Neuman), would have celebrated 20 years of marriage on June 5th. Born June 5, 1972 in East Liverpool, OH, he was the son of Patrick Cohan and Darlene (Baker) Souchak. Michael was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991 to 1996. Survivors: In addition to his wife and parents, Michael is survived by his sons, Brendan and Brett; sister, Clarissa Cohan; step sister, Susan; several nieces and nephews. Services: Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 8th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may gather Monday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. in the vestibule of the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary